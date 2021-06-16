Beaverton police investigating officer-involved shooting

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton police said there was an officer-involved shooting near Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Alger Avenue. The shooting took place on Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m.
Police say there is no one in custody and there are no outstanding threats to the public.
This is a developing story and new information will be added once it becomes available.
