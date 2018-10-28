BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery and carjacking in Beaverton Sunday.
At about 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 10100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.
The victim told police she was approached by two male suspects in the parking lot of the business and said the suspects demanded money while displaying a weapon.
The suspects then ran away.
Shortly after the robbery, a carjacking was reported in the 10400 block of Southwest Denny Road.
The stolen vehicle was described as a 2007 green Mitsubishi Lancer with Oregon license plate 800EMJMA.
Police say the carjacking victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the first suspect was described as a Hispanic male under 30 years of age who was wearing a black rain jacket, black jeans and a black cap.
The second suspect was described as an African-American male under 30 years of age with a thin build. He was wearing dark glasses, a gray hoodie, and dark sweatpants.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call Beaverton police at (503) 629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
