BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department made 40 DUII arrests in October.
The department is participating in a yearlong National Traffic Safety Campaign focused on impaired drivers.
Officers were out conducting targeted patrols in Beaverton, resulting in dozens of traffic stops.
Of the 40 arrests, 10 people refused to take a breath test, according to officers. In those cases, a warrant for a blood draw was granted.
The average blood alcohol content was .16% among those arrested for an alcohol-related DUII who provided a breath sample.
Eleven people had a BAC higher than .16%. Of those, six had a BAC of .24% or higher.
The highest BAC was .46%, according to police.
The legal driving limit is .08%.
The lowest BAC among the people arrested in October was 0%. Beaverton police clarified that suspects can be arrested for DUII related to an intoxicating substance other than alcohol.
Officers said at least three of the impaired drivers in October tested positive for substances other than alcohol, but that number could be higher, as police don’t test for additional substances if a DUII suspect has a BAC over .08%.
Beaverton police encourage people to use a designated driver or find another sober ride home if they are impaired.
“During the month of December, officers will continue their efforts to take impaired drivers off the streets of our no refusal city,” according to a Beaverton Police Department statement.
The High Visibility Enforcement detail was paid for by grant funds from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Any ideas on DUI arrests for use of pot? All you have to do in Beaverton is roll down your car window to detect it coming from fellow drivers:)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.