BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man arrested after allegedly burglarizing the Beaverton Bottle Drop later admitted to police to burglarizing other locations across Oregon.
On Sept. 5, at around 11:39 p.m., officers were called to the Beaverton Bottle Drop after the on-duty security guard saw a man inside with a crowbar and a mask covering his face.
Officers arrived to the scene and detained the suspect, identified as Brett J. McQuiston. Police said officers recovered stolen money, a ski mask, gloves and a crowbar.
During an interview, police said McQuiston admitted to burglarizing the same Bottle Drop in April. He also admitted to burglarizing the Tigard Bottle Drop in June, the Redmond Bottle Drop and the Corvallis Bottle Drop.
According to police, McQuiston stated he used the stolen money to buy a H3 Hummer. He also said he lost a large sum gambling.
Officers seized McQuiston's H3 Hummer as evidence.
On Monday, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted McQuiston on three counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
Police said McQuiston could face additional charges stemming from the burglaries in Corvallis and Redmond.
