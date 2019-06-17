BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Grants Pass man was jailed and is facing charges after Beaverton police say he dropped off a 17-year-old for a prostitution date.
Uriel Alberto-Toledo, 32, was arrested June 6 for compelling prostitution, according to law enforcement. A grand jury indicted him last week on charges of compelling prostitution of a minor, a Measure 11 charge, and two counts of promoting prostitution.
The indictment comes after undercover detectives replied to a prostitution advertisement posted to an online source they say is commonly used by for prostitution-related activities.
The detectives contacted Alberto-Toledo and arrested him after they say he dropped off a 17-year-old at a location set for a prostitution date.
Alberto-Toledo was lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Police say anyone who suspects human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or their local police department.
