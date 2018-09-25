BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man harassed a MAX train operator, caused a disturbance on a bus and then assaulted an officer, according to Beaverton police.
Officers responded to the Beaverton Transit Center at 9:47 p.m. Monday.
Police said 52-year-old Thomas Ray harassed a train operator, but left on a bus before officers arrived. Police then learned he caused a disturbance on that bus.
The bus driver stopped at Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road due to the disturbance.
The first officer at the scene contacted Ray in the parking lot of a nearby business. As a second officer approached, investigators said Ray assaulted the first officer.
Ray continued to resist arrest as more officers arrived, according to police, before he was taken into custody.
Ray is facing charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, interfering with a police officer, harassment and interfering with public transportation.
The injured officer was treated and released at the hospital. Another officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.
