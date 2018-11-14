WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the sex trafficking of a teenage girl, according to Beaverton police.
Mario Deshawn Hoggatt was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018 following an investigation.
Police said an investigation was launched on Feb. 9 by Beaverton detectives into the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl after prostitution activity was found while monitoring a website.
Detectives arranged to meet the victim while undercover, and learned that a man, later identified as Hoggatt, was helping the teen engage in prostitution.
Hoggatt arrived with the victim and was arrested.
A grand jury indicted Hoggatt on charges of promoting prostitution and compelling prostitution.
On Nov. 6, Hoggatt entered a guilty plea in Washington County Circuit Court to one count of compelling prostitution, which is a measure 11 crime in Oregon.
Hoggatt was sentenced to 70 months in prison and he may not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, according to police.
After he is released, Hoggatt will be on post-prison supervision for three years. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
