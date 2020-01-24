BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A missing 18-year-old has been found and is safe, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
Officers asked for help locating Ethan Fairchild on Friday night. Officers described him as endangered.
Police found Fairchild a bit before 9 p.m. and said he was safe and would be returned to his home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.