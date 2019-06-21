BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton man reported missing earlier this week has been found and is in good condition, according to police.
John Scribner, 59, was reported missing from his home on Southwest Lombard Avenue. Police were concerned for his welfare because he doesn't walk well due to past medical events and takes daily medication.
Officers Friday night said Scribner was found and is in good condition. The police department thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
