BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police said a missing 80-year-old woman has been found safe.
Police asked for the public's help locating Cora Smith on Tuesday morning, after she left a care facility in the area of Southwest 163rd Avenue and West Baseline Road at around 5:30 a.m. and did not return.
By 10:50 a.m., the Beaverton Police Department reported that Smith had been found and she was heading home.
No further details were released.
Missing Person LOCATED - 80 yr old Cora Smith has been located and is headed home. Thank you to everyone who helped look and to our media partners for their assistance.— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) October 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.