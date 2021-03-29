BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department says a teenage boy reported missing on Monday has been found.
Alexander Curry, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen in the 4800 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.
At about 2:21 p.m., police reported that Curry had been found safe and was reunited with his family.
No further details were released.
