BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton police officer shot a man holding a knife Friday.
The police department says the officer-involved shooting occurred at a Bottle Drop store in the 9300 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Someone called police after spotting the man Friday just after 8:30 a.m. riding a bike and holding a large knife.
When officers arrived, they saw a bike outside of a 7-11 convenience store in the 9100 block of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. They also saw a man, later identified as the man who was shot, leaving the business.
Officers talked to an employee at the store who said the man made threats with the knife.
After leaving the convenience store, the man entered the Bottle Drop. Police say he was still holding the knife and, when officers entered and tried to talk with him, he exited the store through a side door.
Officers also exited and tried again to contact the man, with the contact ultimately resulting in an officer-involved-shooting, the police department says.
Officers treated the man’s wounds while on-scene. He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not clear.
Investigators with the Major Crimes Team would like to identify and speak with anyone who has additional information about the incident.
Anyone with information, especially people who were in the area at the time, should call the Washington County Consolidated Communication Agency’s non-emergency line at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak with a member of the Major Crimes Team, police say.
