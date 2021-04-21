BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police officers were confronted by an armed man while responding to a crash at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.
At about 7:13 a.m., emergency crews were called out to the report that a car hit an apartment building, located in the 1700 Northwest 173rd Avenue.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the car did not fully go into the building, but it did crack the wall. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the car was not located.
At about 7:35 a.m., police officers on scene were confronted by a man armed with knife. Police say the man then went into a nearby apartment.
A tactical negotiation team was called in to help and are attempting to talk with the man.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new information becomes available.
