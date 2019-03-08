Beaverton police recognized for program helping to fight drunk driving

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police are receiving national recognition for a program that’s helping them fight drunk driving.
The department received the Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency of the Year award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Officers are being honored for their work with the No Refusal Program, which is aimed at fighting DUIIs in Beaverton. It works by streamlining the legal process to obtain evidence needed for DUII convictions.
“Long gone are the days in Beaverton where you say, ‘no I don’t want to provide a breath sample,’ and we just ship you off to jail without gathering that,” Chester Lamb, a Beaverton police officer, said. “So, we’re able to gather that last little bit of evidence to really hold people accountable for the decision they make, but really to make the community safer.”
Since the program began, there’s been almost 1,300 DUII cases in the city, 178 of which were refusal cases. But officers were able to quickly obtain blood draw search warrants, resulting in a 100 percent conviction rate.
