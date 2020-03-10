BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton police say a missing boy has been found safe.
Police on Tuesday said Kaden was last seen near the Sunset Transit Center and DMV off Park Way and Butner.
Later Tuesday evening, police reported that Kaden had been found safe and sound.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
