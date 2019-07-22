BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - After nearly a year of using its red light cameras to catch and ticket speeders, the City of Beaverton said the effort has made high-traffic intersections safer and has slowed drivers down.
Each infraction is reviewed by a Beaverton Police Officer, who works to verify the driver's sex matches that of the vehicle's registered owner.
If there's a discrepancy or the photo is blurry, officers will not issue a ticket.
"We've had some folks that say we didn't know this was taking pictures for speed now. I knew about the red light, but I didn't know it was taking pictures for speed," said Officer Ryan Mills.
From 2015 to 2016, before the city started using the cameras to ticket for speed, they recorded almost 100,000 drivers going more than 11 miles-an-hour over the posted limit. Any vehicle going under that speed will not trigger the cameras.
Since the city began using the cameras to monitor speed, they've been activated almost 26,000 times, with officers issuing about half that many citations.
Mills said he believes the cameras are helping to control speeds and change driver behavior for the better.
