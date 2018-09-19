Beaverton police searching for 56-year-old man who may not be able to find his way home

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a missing 56-year-old man who may not be able to find his way home.
According to officers, Theodore Mears was last seen around 10 a.m. driving his 2002 gray Saturn car with Oregon license plate YKH208.
Beaverton police say Mears has tattoos on both of his upper arms and may have trouble remembering things.
He is not usually away from his home for more than four hours and there is some concern from family members for his mental health, according to police.
Officers are asking anyone who sees Mears or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 or Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
