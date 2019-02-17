BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A deli in Beaverton was robbed early Sunday morning and the suspect is on the loose.
Police responded to Dotty’s, located at 14304 Southwest Allen Boulevard, at 1:49 a.m. on the report of an armed robbery.
Beaverton police told FOX 12 that a suspect displayed a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.
A K-9 search ensued but the suspect was not located.
The suspect was described as wearing a dark coat, gloves and a red mask or bandana over their face.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
