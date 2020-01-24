Beaverton police searching for missing 18-year-old described as endangered

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old.
Officers asked for the public’s help locating Ethan Fairchild on Friday night. He was described as endangered by police.
Fairchild was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Southwest Valley Avenue and Hyland Way.
He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray-striped shirt, track pants with a black stripe and a black coat with green markings.
Anyone who has seen Fairchild or has information about his location is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-629-0111 and reference case #20-240809.
