BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing man last seen in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.
Jitendra Tare, 71, walked away from an apartment near Southwest 163rd and West Baseline Road at around 1:30 a.m.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Tare has dementia and is not familiar with the area. He is also a non-English speaker.
Tare is described as Indian, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes, short grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a dark beanie, dark grey jacket, brown track pants with one white stripe down each side, and no shoes.
Anyone who sees Tare or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 503-629-0111 or 911.
