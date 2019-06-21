BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Beaverton man who was last seen Thursday night.
John Scribner, 59, was last seen at around 10 p.m. at his home on the 5000 block of Southwest Lombard Avenue.
According to police, Scribner doesn't walk well due to past medical events and takes daily medication. He does not have any personal belongings or medication with him.
A description of Scribner was not released, but police have provided a photo of him.
Anyone who has seen Scribner, or knows of his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.
