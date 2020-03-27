Beaverton police searching for missing 75-year-old man

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a man who was reported missing early Friday morning.
Beaverton police tweeted that Ronald Bond was last seen at his home on Menlo Drive at around 12:15 a.m.
Bond is described as a 75-year-old man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds, has a beard and wears glasses.
Police said he is likely undressed or inappropriately dressed.
Anyone who sees Bond is asked to call 911 or the Beaverton police non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
