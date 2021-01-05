BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Sandra Stahl, 91, was last seen Sunday in the Beaverton area. Police did not provide an exact location of where she was last seen.
Police said Stahl is likely driving her 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Oregon license plates 157BLW.
Stahl was last seen wearing a green or black shirt and black pants.
Anyone who sees Stahl or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
