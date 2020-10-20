BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered woman.
Police said Cora Smith, 80, left a care facility in the area of Southwest 163rd Avenue and West Baseline Road at around 5:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.
Smith was wearing a gray top and black jeans. Police said she was pushing a stroller.
Anyone who sees Smith or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 503-629-0111.
