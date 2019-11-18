BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a sexual abuse suspect.
Police said 39-year-old Gerardo Reyes-Oliveros was arrested on Nov. 8 for sodomy and sex abuse crimes that he committed against a minor.
Reyes-Oliveros posted bail on Nov. 9 at the Washington County Jail and was released. He was suppose to show up for a court date on Nov. 13, but failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to police, Reyes-Oliveros lives in the Beaverton area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reyes-Oliveros is asked to contact Detective Chad Opitz at 503-526-2674 or email at copitz@beavertonoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[wink] Did the judge really think that he would show up ??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.