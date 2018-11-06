BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police are asking for the public's help identifying two people who may have witnessed a crash that killed a 24-year-old man last month.
Officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 16000 block of Tualatin Valley Highway at 3:28 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Police said 24-year-old Uriel Santiago-Sarabia crossed the highway heading south in front of a westbound Cadillac Escalade in the right lane.
The driver immediately stopped to provide aid after hitting Santiago-Sarabia, however police said Santiago-Sarabia was then hit by two additional vehicles.
Santiago-Sarabia was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is continuing to investigate the crash.
Police said CART members would like to identify and speak to two drivers who were captured on surveillance cameras in the immediate area of the crash. According to police, it appears the drivers know each other.
The first driver was described as a white man wearing dark clothes. He was in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with "suicide doors." The truck had supplies in the bed along with an in-bed tool box.
The second driver was described as a white woman wearing dark pants and a yellow coat. She was in a dark purple Dodge or Plymouth sedan. The sedan possibly has a racing stripe or light-colored patches on the roof.
Anyone who recognizes the drivers or vehicles is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-629-0111 and speak with CART member Officer Coplin.
