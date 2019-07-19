Beaverton police seek to ID man who tried to lure girl in store parking lot

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his pickup in a Walmart parking lot.
Officers said the incident occurred at 2:41 p.m. July 6 at the store at 9055 S.W. Murray Blvd.
Investigators said the man, believed to be in his 60s or 70s, tried to get the girl to come over to his pickup twice. The girl said no and asked for help from an adult leaving the store.
The man is described as a white man with wrinkles on his face, scruffy facial hair and a tattoo on his upper left arm. He was wearing a black baseball cap and driving a red pickup similar to a mid-90s Dodge Dakota club cab with Oregon license plates.
The truck had a dent on the driver’s door, as well as spots of rust on the driver’s side of the pickup.
The open truck bed had items in the back that appeared to be shelving.
Police released a sketch of the suspect Friday, along with images of the pickup.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.