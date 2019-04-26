BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are seeking to reunite numerous stolen items with their rightful owners after a string of burglaries in the Beaverton area.
The crimes occurred around Washington County between July 2019 and January 2019.
The suspect in at least 20 burglaries, Timothy James Vandehey, 40, was sentenced to four years in prison in February.
Now, police are asking for the public’s help returning all the items stolen by Vandehey.
Victims are asked to call Beaverton detectives at 503-526-2265.
Officers provided a list of the stolen items (and photos):
- Husky Tool Chest (Large)
- Chef Mate Camping Oven
- Window Blinds
- Paint Sprayer
- Guitar Case
- Keurig Coffee Maker
- Beanie Babies in Totes
- Glass Top End Tables
- Large Mirror With Black Frame
- Craftsman Tool Box
- Remote Control Cars
- Construction Lighting
- Stamp Collections
- Replica Stamp Collection
- Bob Marley Drawing
- Music Equipment
- Drill with Cord
- Sleeping Bags (in clear plastic bag)
- Eddie Bauer Tent
- Polk Audio Equipment
- New Step Up Ladder
- Home Decorative Photos in Frames.
- HP Printer
- Music Speakers
- Home Entertainment Speakers
- Computer Towers
- Backpack Vacuum
- Portable Welder
- Core Tent
- Troy Built Generator
- Uncut Framed U.S Currency
- Other Miscellaneous Power Tools and Equipment
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.