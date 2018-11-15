BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint last week.
On Nov. 8 at 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the convenience store, located at 9510 SW 125th Avenue, on the report of a robbery.
Police said the suspect held the store clerk at gunpoint and demanded the clerk put money and cigarettes in a black backpack. The suspect then fled the store on foot heading toward Southwest Longhorn Lane.
Officers, along with a K-9, searched for the suspect but were unable to locate him.
The suspect was described as a younger white man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a smaller build. He was wearing black pants, black coat, black sunglasses, one black glove, a white bandana covering his face, and black/white shoes.
Police said the gun was described as a small black and silver handgun.
According to police, it is possible the suspect smokes Newport 100 cigarettes, because he specifically demanded that brand during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery, or the suspect, please call 503-629-0111.
