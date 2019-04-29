BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) –The Beaverton Police Department says the owners of a stolen camera containing irreplaceable vacation photos have been identified, and the camera will be returned to them.
Officers acquired several items that are suspected to be stolen on April 3, including the digital camera, the police department says. The camera contained photos of a man, a woman, and a dog, according to police.
Officers asked for help Monday afternoon identifying the pair and the animal in hopes of returning the device to its owner, and said Monday evening the pair had been identified and the would be camera returned.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
