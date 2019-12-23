BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A 23-year-old man and a juvenile are accused of robbing three businesses over the weekend in the Murrayhill neighborhood.
Beaverton police said that Logan Mathew Grant, 23, and a young accomplice, who is not being named due to age, were arrested Monday morning thanks to a tip from a community member.
During the arrests, officers seized a pellet gun along with other evidence that tie the suspects to the robberies, police said.
Grant and the other suspect are accused of robbing three locations on Saturday and Sunday. Below is the timeline of alleged crimes provided by Beaverton police:
- At 4:34 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Chevron gas station, located at 14850 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive. Employees at the Chevron told police they had just been robbed by two masked people, one of whom displayed a handgun.
- At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, right as the business was closing, a suspect robbed Crumbl Cookies located at 14900 Southwest Barrows Road. The suspect, who was wearing a mask to cover their face, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee, according to police.
- At 10:51 p.m. Sunday, a pair of suspects robbed the Walgreens located at 14600 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive. Once again, the suspects were masked and one of them displayed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.
Grant was booked into the Washington County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
FOX 12 spoke with Rory Moore, an employee at Crumbl Cookies. Moore said she and her co-worker were closing up shop Saturday night just before 12 a.m. when a man wearing a mask walked in.
Moore said the man acted calm, like he had done this before.
"She finished up putting the cash in the drawer and then he put a gun on the counter and said 'give me all your money,'" Moore said.
Moore said she started to panic as her co-worker told her to go to the back of the shop and finish cleaning up.
"Freaking out, I was panicking," Moore said.
Moore says she called 911 as the man at the counter took the money and left.
"We were hiding back here in the dish pit and we were just shaking," Moore said. "And we heard slamming at the door and we didn’t know if it was the cops or the guy came back for more money."
J.P. Perfelli and his wife own the Crumb Cookie franchise, which opened in late October. He said his employees did exactly the right things. Moore says she's grateful nobody got hurt, but even a couple days later, she's still a little shaky.
"Still a little bit today," Moore said. "Haven't been able to sleep really well. So, that's been interesting."
Beaverton police thanked the public for providing help in the three connected cases.
