BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Three people were arrested Friday morning following a pursuit that began on Highway 217 and ended on Interstate 5.
The Beaverton Police Department said an officer stopped a silver car near the Beaverton Town Square at around 12 a.m. A passenger in the car got out, and as the officer was speaking with the passenger, the driver sped off.
Additional officers were called in and caught up to the car just after it had run a traffic light on southbound Highway 217. The vehicle then got onto southbound I-5.
Police said an officer successfully used a PIT maneuver on I-5 to stop the car.
No injuries were reported.
The driver, identified as Daphne Aerni, was arrested and is facing charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, identity theft, and possession of a controlled substance.
Two passengers in the car, identified as Jessc Parish and Alicia Tompkins, were also arrested. Parish is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and Tompkins was arrested on two felony-level warrants.
Police said a chihuahua was located inside the vehicle and was uninjured.
