BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police are warning of a possible stranger danger case in the Cedar Hills area.
The reported incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the THPRD baseball field.
The Beaverton School District sent out a letter to parents regarding the incident, saying a man tried to convince a Cedar Park Middle School student into his red truck.
Instead, the girl ran toward crossing guards stationed at Park Way and Cedar Hills Boulevard and called her mom.
The district in a statement to families Friday said it is “very important that students who walk do so with a buddy or several other students”.
Police now have extra patrols in the area searching for the suspect. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Beaverton police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
