BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after Beaverton police say she crashed her car while driving impaired and then fled the scene.
At 12:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported crash at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Allen Boulevard.
Officers were informed by a witness that a female driver left the scene on foot.
A K-9 was deployed and the suspect, identified as Ashley Lazorchak, was found near Southwest 150th Avenue and Southwest Village Lane.
According to a witness, Lazorchak was driving west on Southwest Allen at approximately 80 mph and her car left the roadway just west of the intersection by the Rite Aid story.
A member of Beaverton police’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team determined that Lazorchak’s minimum speed was 82 to 83 mph. Beaverton police said Southwest Allen is either a 25 mph or 30 mph roadway depending on location.
Officers believe a major contributing factor of Lazorchak surviving the crash was that she was properly wearing her seatbelt.
Lazorchak was the only person inside the car. She was taken into custody and then transported to a local hospital before she was booked into the Washington County Jail.
Lazorchak faces charges of DUII, hit and run and reckless driving.
Police said she provided a blood sample which will be analyzed by the Oregon State Crime Lab for a blood alcohol level.
