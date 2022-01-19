BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The phones have been ringing at Maris Little Lambs in Beaverton. Parents calling and hoping to get childcare as some schools move to distance learning.
"Not knowing if their school's gonna call and say, 'Hey my child has been exposed', or you test positive and the child's not old enough to be vaccinated and they have to quarantine. We've been dealing with a lot of that in the last three days," Owner Mari Keuter said.
While Keuter said she offered childcare for remote students last school year, she just can't this year. She said they need more staff and school closures are too inconsistent.
"Five days here, a week here, a week there. It's not going to be like last year where they shut down for months on end with no end in sight. With Omicron, it's a lot different than, you know, last year," she said.
In Portland, David Douglas Day Care Owner Scott Birkhofer was faced with the same decision. Last year, he said district-wide transitions to remote schooling allowed them to have exclusive distance learning classrooms.
Now it's school-by-school, he's limiting distance-learning childcare to those school-age kids they already serve in their after-school program.
"Before we could've had 15, 20, the demand would have been huge," Birkhofer said. "So really, operationally, it makes it a lot harder because we're going to be able to do our best to maybe serve some of those kids' distance learning, but we're going to have to have them be integrated with a pre-school schedule which obviously isn't the perfect fit for them."
Keuter said it's frustrating to turn parents away because the industry has its hands tied right now.
"It's heartbreaking," she said. "There are no options. They have to take the time off because there's nowhere to go."