BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — A private school in Beaverton decided to delay its mission trip to Kenya and the Philippines because of coronavirus concerns.
It’s a trip that many students at Valor Christian School International were looking forward to, but students understand the reasoning behind the decision.
Rashell Linenberger, dean of students for the school, says students worked hard to raise funds for the trip. She says each year, students from the high school go on this trip to work with kids in developing countries. She says the goal is for students at the school to build bonds with those in developing countries and to gain empathy for others. But students going on the trip learned their departure in March is postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The school says it wanted to keep students safe.
“Right now, they would probably be fine, but we don't know that because it changes so much and we don't want our kids to be stuck there and they can't come home," Linenberger said. "So, you know, their safety and security and health, that's our priority."
Students say they’re bummed about having to postpone the trip but understand it’s for their safety.
“It's not like too bad, I get, like, the safety issues and that sort of thing, which, I'm glad our school is taking precautions to make sure none of us get sick, cause' that would be really bad,” Savannah Everett, a student, said.
The mission trip is now scheduled for sometime in May.
