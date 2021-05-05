BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Starting Friday, no Oregon counties will be in the 'extreme risk' category. Governor Kate Brown made the announcement Tuesday, less than a week after moving 15 counties to extreme risk.
Neighboring counties were worried they might be next, but now one Beaverton restaurant is breathing a sigh of relief.
"Absolutely feels like we dodged a bullet," Sean Lewis, a manager of Ex Novo in Beaverton, said. Lewis said this is welcomed news after a year of closing and reopening.
"It’s just a constant battle of figuring out your next step or stepping back or stepping forward," Lewis said. "We got a lot of people asking ‘are you closed for indoor dining? Are you open again?’"
Last Friday, 15 counties moved to 'extreme risk' in an effort to curb hospitalizations in the state. That meant restaurants in counites like Multnomah were not allowed to have indoor dining, and restaurants in Washington County were worried they'd have the same fate this week.
"Definite concern. We had a lot of people out last week who were trying to avoid restrictions in other places. It was a huge boom to us," Lewis said.
But, only five days after those counties moved, Governor Brown announced no Oregon counties will be in the extreme risk Friday. That means Lewis can operate his restaurant under the same, 'high-risk' category.
"Peace of mind is probably the number one thing that comes to my mind. To not have to make the change and change back to being open," Lewis said.
The 'high-risk' category allows restaurants to have indoor dining, with a maximum capacity of 25% or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Lewis said he's relieved he doesn't have to lay off his staff.
"To tell four or five staff members I don’t have any shifts for you this week, have fun with unemployment is always a challenge, it’s happened a number of times this year. So, number one, that’s huge. Then, number two, there's only a few tables so keeping that revenue as the summer gets better, it's huge," Lewis said.
