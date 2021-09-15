Beaverton restaurants struggling to fill open cook positions as unemployment benefits end

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After unemployment benefits ended for millions of Americans earlier this month, there's a push to get people back to work.
Many local restaurants are still struggling to fill positions.
At Ickabod's Bar and Grill in Beaverton, its hiring posting on its window is a sign of the times.
"You put an ad out and you get a few responses and I've had situations where I've set up interviews and nobody shows, nobody calls," Ickabod's Bar and Grill Manager, Lisa Alleyne said. "And my sense is that I'm an unemployment requirement fulfillment."
Alleyne says she just can't find anyone to fill her cook position.
"Mentally it takes a toll because you're struggling, struggling, struggling you've got this spot to fill, you're trying to make sure that you can stay open as many hours as you possibly can and we're still kind of at shortened hours because just that one more person in the kitchen is going to enable us to have an extended amount of time," Alleyne said.
"I don't know if these people have taken you know jobs in other industries, they got discouraged with the fact that they were kind of on a yo-yo string through this whole thing. And then for smaller places like ourself it's kind of challenging because we're going up against the McMenamins that are offering huge signing bonuses."
Shine Distillery and Grill in North Portland is also struggling to find people to fill its open positions.
"Cooks are the hardest thing to find, I think a lot of people have left the industry during the pandemic," Shine Distillery & Grill Manager and Co-Owner, Ryan Ruelos said.
Ruelos says the distillery needs to fill positions for at least one brunch cook and nighttime cooks.
"We put out a job posting and often times no resumes will come through at all, zero," Ruelos said. "We're almost to the point where we're going to have to put a note on the door that says due to lack of staffing we're closed for Sunday service."
Both restaurants say they're looking for people who are reliable and want to work, as well as diversity in their applicants.
