BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District will be making changes to their mask restrictions beginning Tuesday when it comes to sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

To start, players who are playing in a game or in practice, whether they’re indoors or outdoors, won’t have to wear a mask. Athletes, coaches and others who are on the sidelines and indoors will have to wear one.

Indoor games will be limited to a 50% seating capacity where masks are required.

When it comes to band, choir or theater, students will have to wear a mask indoors during rehearsals, but for performances, masks won't be required on stage.

FOX 12 Oregon spoke with a parent from Sunset High School, who thinks schools should drop mask requirements in general.

“It’s quite frustrating that after two years of this, we are still having to fight for it. I’m happy that the kids are getting to have this, but I think it should be mask optional at this point. I think there’s no reason kids have to be in masks anymore,” says Wendy Gibson.

Gibson says her son, who is a sophomore, is part of the marching band. She says she’s happy he wasn’t required to wear a mask during his field performances.

“He just wants to be without his mask. He’s so tired of not seeing people’s faces at school, in classes. What they’re doing right now doesn’t have much of an effect on our kids. The things that they have said now that they’ve announced that they have loosened, have already sort of been loosened and it just wasn’t publicized. I was hoping for a bigger announcement when they talked about masking.”

Prom will be allowed this year, but the district is urging for prom to be outdoors. Field trips will be allowed again, but any indoor field trip will require a mask. Beginning March 1, overnight trips will be allowed, but coaches and school administrations may have rules. Volunteers will be able to be on campus if the principal allows, but all volunteers must be vaccinated or submit a medical or religious exemption.

Oregon schools will allow school districts to remove the indoor mask mandates at the end of March, but the Beaverton School District has not yet announced if they'll make that change just yet.