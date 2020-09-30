BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District has decided to extend its distance learning program through the end of the first semester.
The decision by the school board only affects students in grades 4th through 12th.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, administrators decided they probably could not meet the metrics required to begin hybrid learning by Nov. 16 - the end of the first quarter. Hybrid learning is part in school and part at home.
The school district sent an email to families Wednesday morning saying COVID-19 is not actively spreading in the school community, but the metrics are based on Washington and Multnomah counties, which have had rising cases.
FOX 12 spoke with a parent and student, who say the decision was expected but disappointing.
"We are lucky we have a middle schooler. It’s a lot harder when the kids are younger," said Jyothy Vemuri. "Imagine having an elementary schooler and a middle schooler, trying to figure out both of their zoom links and having to juggle between them."
"I really wanted to have the human interaction, like my mom said, with all my friends, and I wanted to meet my teacher physically," said 6th grader Raaga Mandala. "Kind of sad but I know it’s for our good."
In the email to parents, the school district said it would make a decision by Oct. 19 for grades Pre-K through 3rd.
A district spokesperson told FOX 12 they want parents and students to be prepared for online learning for the entire school year while they hold out hope that things could change.
The school district says they are assessing with each quarter.
