Beaverton School District holds job fair to hire hundreds of positions

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Facing hundreds of vacancies, the Beaverton School District is holding a two-day job fair.
It kicked off Tuesday at its administrative office with a crowd eager to step up.
"I've been spending the last 12 years a stay-at-home dad, I got two kids in the Beaverton school system," Beaverton School District parent, Kit Falbo said. "I know that they need some help and it's time for me to go back to the workforce, the pandemic kind of slowed things down."
"I've been subbing here for six, seven years, and now I'm here to actually apply for a full time job or maybe part-time," Shima Eila said.
Some who came out to the BSD job fair were parents.
"You know most the districts have shortage of you know staff and parents are so worried and they like their actually kids to be educated," Eila said. "And they like to involve in any way that they can."
BSD is looking to hire for nearly 300 openings.
Those positions include teacher substitutes, classified substitutes, bus drivers, nutrition service workers, paraeducators and custodians.
The district is offering $500 to $3300 bonuses depending on the position and number of hours worked for the district.
The job fair continues on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who came out to the fair on Tuesday talked about the importance of supporting kids, especially after all of the school changes in the pandemic.
"I feel like having someone there to kind of be a mentor and be a supporter and really just look after kids, like that's what I'm most excited about," Laura Safley said.
In addition to the job fair, the school board is expected to refer a new $723 million bond to the May ballot.
"It would be for projects across the district in basically six buckets," Beaverton School District Public Communications Officer, Shellie Bailey-Shah said. "So, modernization, seismic upgrades, deferred maintenance, additional capacity, security in other equipment and technology."
The district says all of the projects in the proposed bond are the result of district research and an evaluation done by a third-party consultant in 2019.
The district says bond money would go toward seismic upgrades.
Bailey-Shah says 40 of the district's 53 schools would need seismic upgrades.
Some of the schools she says would be outfitted to serve as evacuation centers for the community.
The bond would also pay to replace some of the oldest schools in the district: Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills.
It would also pay for things like replacement of roofs and HVAC systems.