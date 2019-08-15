WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County high school community is in mourning after an employee fell and died while painting the side of a high school Wednesday.
The Beaverton School District identified the employee as Jerry Syverson.
The school district said Syverson was a four-year employee with the maintenance department.
Investigators say Syverson fell about 20 feet from the scissor lift in the courtyard in the center of the Westview High School campus while he was painting and touching up the outside of the school.
In a statement, the school district said they will be offering counselors for anyone who may need emotional support.
Class is not in session for the year yet, but FOX 12 spoke with some students who said the tragedy is tough to hear about.
“It’s sad to think about it, but it’s nice to know that he was helping out to fix our school,” said sophomore Angela Collyer.
"We have a great school, great community and we have just such a bond with our teachers and our students. And that’s really hard to hear," said sophomore Thomas Warr.
Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been called in to determine what happened and whether Syverson was wearing any type of safety harness.
