Beaverton School District looking to hire hundreds of positions

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - One of the larger school districts in the Portland-metro area is looking to hire hundreds of positions.

The Beaverton School District will be holding a job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It wants to hire nearly 300 positions.

In the midst of a pandemic, many industries are looking to hire and education is no exception.

"I think it's a lot of it's COVID-related as you said, the Great Resignation folks are making other choices, you know there's a fair amount of fatigue in education for sure," Beaverton School District Public Communications Officer, Shellie Bailey-Shah said. "And we also saw you know a lot of folks who were nearing retirement at the onset of COVID, and they took that opportunity to just go ahead and make that change then."

BSD is looking to hire positions including teacher substitutes, classified substitutes, bus drivers, nutrition service workers, paraeducators and custodians.

The district says it's offering incentives with $500 to $3300 bonuses depending on the position and number of hours worked for the district.

"Despite the fact that we have so many openings right now I think it's actually a great time to get into education," Bailey-Shah said. "You know I think we've learned a lot of important lessons during the pandemic. I think we learned that education and educators can be a lot more nimble and flexible than maybe we previously thought."

She spoke to how the education community has adapted in the pandemic.

"I think that we're going to come out of this and just be able to be a lot more responsive to both our students and our families," Bailey-Shah said.

She says the pandemic taught the education community that one-on-one, in-person instruction and support is crucial for kids.

"We're looking for people who want to help support students not only in their academic growth, but also in their social and emotional health as well," Bailey-Shah said.

She says you can bring your resume, and that the job fair is a perfect chance to have an in-person conversation to learn more about working for BSD.

The job fair is on Tuesday, February 15: 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday, February 16: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

It will be held at the District Administrative Office at 16550 Southwest Merlo Road in Beaverton.