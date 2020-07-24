BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - This week, the Oregon Department of Education released new guidelines for reopening schools this fall, but nothing has been finalized yet.
The Beaverton Education Association showed a video of what classrooms could look like in the fall. Some of the modifications include socially-distanced desks clearly marked off with six feet of distance and half of students learning from home. All students will be required to wear masks in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s expansion of the statewide mask mandate. However, even with the modifications, Sara Schmitt, the president of the Beaverton Education Association, said in-person learning won’t work.
“It has felt to us like a giant puzzle where the pieces don’t fit together or someone kept a bunch of the pieces and you just can’t get it work because so much of the virus and the impacts of the virus just really don’t work with public education and families,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt spoke with FOX 12 earlier this week and said she is worried about the impact requirements like social distancing will have on students. It could take away both student to teacher interaction and peer to peer interaction.
“This school experience that we’re looking at bringing kids back to is really not nurturing and meaningful, having to keep them separated, not being able to have a teacher sit down with a student and give them individual attention,” Schmitt said.
The video showed that even with students spaced six feet apart, no matter where the teacher stands to help, he or she violated the six feet distance rule.
“Trying to follow all those guidelines and then also providing a really meaningful experience in school, we’re just not seeing how that fits together,” Schmitt said.
She also stated that there is not enough concern for teachers health and safety from school leaders.
“It isn’t worth the risk to people and their own health and the health of their families,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said until the virus is under control, it doesn’t seem possible to return to in-person instruction.
“It still doesn’t feel like a plan that is feasible for folks, so we’re really looking at comprehensive distance learning, and is that something we can do while our communities are working on getting the number of COVID cases reduced,” Schmitt said.
No final decisions have been made for the school district.
