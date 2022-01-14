BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton School District announced Friday multiple schools within the district will move to temporary remote learning next Tuesday.

The schools closing include Beaver Acres Elementary, Errol Hassell Elementary, McKinley Elementary, William Walker Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Community School and Passages.

Like a long running list of Portland metro schools, The Beaverton SD said the decision to cancel in-person class is due to the ongoing pandemic and a close look from administration at related numbers.

“The District has been monitoring the following data for schools: number of staff testing positive for COVID-19, number of students testing positive for COVID-19, number of students in quarantine, number of overall student absences and number of staff absences unable to be filled by substitutes,” The District said in a release.

Remote classes will begin Tuesday following a day of transition for teachers Friday and a day off from class on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Portland Public Schools has also extended its remote learning for Roosevelt High School, Ockley Green Middle School and the Faubion School until next Friday.

Oher district closures include Centennial, Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds, Salem-Keizer and North Clackamas.