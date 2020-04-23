BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – American Family Care is partnering with the Beaverton School District to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
The testing site will be located at South Ridge High School on Friday.
AFC says in order to get a test at the site, you’ll need a referral from a doctor. AFC says tests don’t take very long, so it will be best for each person to stay in their car while it’s administered.
Here are the steps you’ll need to take to get a test. AFC says first, you’ll need to be screened a doctor, either in-person or through telemedicine. Then, you can get referred for a test and an appointment time will be set up for the drive-thru. AFC says it’s important to note that this is not a drop-in drive-thru.
AFC says with the Oregon Health Authority broadening criteria and loosening restrictions for testing, more people now qualify for a test. AFC says it’s prepared to test between 50 and 300 people, depending on how many appointments are set up.
“The nice thing about the drive-thru, of course, is that really, since it's just your nasal swab, you don't really need to leave your vehicle, right, you can do it just from the driver's side or the passenger's side for that matter,” Daniel Reese, director of sales and marketing, at AFC Urgent Care Portland, said.
AFC says COVID-19 tests are inexpensive and covered by most insurances. Testing runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday by appointment only.
