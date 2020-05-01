BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Beaverton School District is hoping to honor 2020 graduates in person this summer.
The district on Friday released when each school will hold its ceremony at their stadium in the coming months, but warned that plans could change.
If necessary, the schools will livestream smaller scale ceremonies, which will only include the graduates. If it’s still unsafe, completely virtual ceremonies will be required, according to officials.
The district says it will decide for sure around June 10.
In the meantime, you can find a full list of the graduation dates here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vFRmM75CekLmA6cJ46mahDq5wtA1Uf-2k-GA6RMK3P0/edit.
