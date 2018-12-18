BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton School District says it has received a Facebook threat of violence, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting school resource officers with extra patrols Wednesday in response.
The school district sent a letter home to staff and parents that says it was a threat of violence involving a gun.
No specific school was named.
The sheriff’s office and Beaverton police have been notified and have said the threat is similar to others happening around Oregon and nationwide.
All schools will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday.
