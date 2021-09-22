BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 700 students in the Beaverton School District are now isolated or in quarantine because of possible COVID-19 exposure, according to the district.

It was a happy and hopeful day just two weeks ago when Beaverton kids started full-time in-person classes for the first time since March 2020. But now, hundreds of students are already back home.

The district says 113 students are being isolated because they've tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 550 students are in quarantine. The district says a total of 17 classrooms have been quarantined in the following schools: Terra Linda Elementary, Chehalem Elementary, Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle School, Tumwater Middle School, Aloha High School and Mountainside High School.

Danielle Hudson is the executive administrator for student services in the Beaverton School District. On the first day of school, FOX 12 asked her what schools will do if a student is in school with COVID.

"A student coughs or is demonstrating any COVID-19 symptoms, they would be sent down to the health room where they'll be isolated from other individual students," said Hudson.

Students can get rapid COVID tests at school. They're sent home if they test positive, and have to isolate for 10 days. School nurses and county health officials then conduct contact tracing.

Health officials have said if they can't tell if masking and social distancing practices are followed, they might have to quarantine more students than absolutely necessary to be safe rather than sorry.