WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - If you pay for child care in Washington County, you may qualify for a child care subsidy through the Beaverton School District.
Thanks to Washington County securing a grant through the federal CARES Act, the Beaverton School District has $2.4 million to hand out.
Families can receive up to $1,415 a month per child, to cover costs related to child care.
To qualify, your child must be zero to 17 years old and enrolled in a licensed child care facility any time after August 1 and before December 30.
Your child doesn't have to attend the Beaverton School District, but you do have to live in the district's attendance area.
You also should be considered an essential worker.
"We know that families have truly been affected during this pandemic and this money is really meant for essential workers," said Shellie Bailey-Shah, Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District. "However, the term essential workers is really broadly defined."
"So basically, if you’ve been working during this pandemic, you could qualify for this money and if there’s any question, we want people to apply," continued Bailey-Shah.
All families at all income levels qualify for the subsidy, but it is set up so that those who make the least amount of money will qualify for the most.
The funds will be distributed until they're gone.
To apply, click here.
Other school districts in Washington County also received money. Each district is handing it out differently, so check with the district where you live for more information.
